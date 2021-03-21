The South African Ministry of Health announced this Sunday the sale of half a million vaccines against coronavirus from the AstraZeneca laboratory to fourteen countries in Africa.

The country made the decision to divest itself of the doses, after a study determined that the development of AstraZeneca and Oxford offered a very low protection against the new South African strain.

South Africa had bought more than a million such doses, but suspended its inoculation at the beginning of February, as a result of the study published, even though at the beginning the South African health portfolio had described the situation as “a temporary problem”.

Subsequent studies at South African universities gave the clue that the South African strain could be transmitted even between people already vaccinatedTherefore, the input in the immunization plan was changed. Now they vaccinate health personnel with the doses produced by Johnson & Johnson.

The remaining doses were sold to 14 African countries, although it did not transcend which ones or at what cost. This was confirmed by the South African Minister of Health, Zweli Mhkize, in a statement posted on networks this Sunday, in which he showed “joy to be able to announce that the sale of AstraZeneca vaccines” that South Africa had bought, “was concluded.”

Mhkize added that “the full amount” of the transfer has already been collected, although he did not provide further details. The Astrazeneca vaccines, manufactured in India, had been widely received at an event that President Cyril Ramaphosa had staged on the same airport runway.

As reported on Sunday by the South African Minister of Health, in that country there were 1,537,852 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 52,111 deaths. For the time being, they were administered almost 183 thousand vaccines in a population that exceeds 59 million inhabitants.

