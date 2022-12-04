South Africa | Several died in flash floods while attending church in Johannesburg

A group of more than 30 people had gathered at the church along the Jukskeijoki for religious services, when the flash flood swept people away.

Heavy rains at least nine people died in the course of going to church in South Africa over the weekend due to a flash flood, the country’s emergency authorities said on Sunday.

A group of more than 30 people had gathered in Johannesburg along the Jukskeijoki church for religious services, when the flash flood swept away two people.

Head of the Johannesburg Emergency Management Centre Robert Mulaudzi said that later in the search, the bodies of seven other people were also found.

Rescuers continued to search for the missing on Sunday.

Flash floods are common in this part of Johannesburg, where there are storms almost every night during the summer months. In South Africa, summer is from December to March.