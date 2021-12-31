South Africa seems past peak corona wave, curfew abolished

The peak of the fourth corona wave in South Africa seems to be behind us. The South African government reports Thursday that the number of new infections with the Omikron variant is decreasing sharply, and that the large number of expected corona deaths has not been forthcoming. The government has therefore abolished the curfew with immediate effect.

According to the Ministry of Health, there was a 29.7 percent decrease in the number of new corona infections in the week before Christmas, compared to the week before. In addition, the number of new infections fell in almost all provinces of the country, and the number of hospital admissions was significantly lower than during previous corona waves.

The government has immediately abolished the curfew, which was in effect from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. It did so on the basis of the infection figures, but the government also based it on the vaccination rate and IC capacity in the country. However, uncertainties remain about the variant: The New York Times writes Thursday that the drop in the number of infections in South Africa may be related to the holidays, on which fewer people would have been tested, and that the death rates are not too bad because many residents have built up immunity against the virus due to previous corona outbreaks .

South Africa was the first country to report highly contagious Omikron variant on November 24. This variant is now dominant in many countries, including the Netherlands.