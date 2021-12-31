South Africa says Ômicron peak has been surpassed with no significant increase in deaths

The Minister in the Presidency of South Africa, Mondli Gungubele| Photo: Disclosure

The government of South Africa, a country in which the Ômicron variant was detected in November this year, reported this Friday (31), that the peak of the wave caused by the new strain was overcome without the country having registered a significant increase in Deaths.

According to the Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, although the variant is highly transmissible, hospitalization rates have been lower than in previous waves. The announcement comes while several countries around the world have registered significant increases in contamination, in part due to the new variant.

With the reduction in the numbers of contamination and hospitalizations in recent days, the country suspended the night curfew, which had been in effect for almost two years. “We seek to find a balance between people’s lives, their livelihoods and the goal of saving lives,” he continued. Gungubele also stated that the South African economy remains heavily affected by the pandemic and said he hopes that “the curfew will never come back”.

Measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing remain in place in South Africa. The South African government is also seeking to speed up vaccination, which is still slow in the country – of the nearly 60 million inhabitants, less than 16 million have been vaccinated until the moment.