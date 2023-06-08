Thursday, June 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

South Africa ready to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 8, 2023
in World
0
South Africa ready to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine


close

Cyril Ramaphosa President of South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa President of South Africa.

Cyril Ramaphosa President of South Africa.

The South African president proposes to host a peace summit and start a mission in the coming weeks.

South Africa declared this Thursday that he was willing to host peace negotiations to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraineafter announcing in May a mediation with six African leaders in kyiv and Moscow.

See also  In Kabul, hundreds lined up in the cold looking for a passport to escape

(Also: How likely is a peace negotiation between Russia and Ukraine?)

“We must be open to possibility of South Africa hosting the peace summit here“, declared the minister of the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, during a press conference in Pretoria.

The African country announced in May mediation in Russia and Ukraine to “find a peaceful solution” to the war. The mission intends to start in the coming weeks.

In addition to South Africa, the delegation includes the jState heads of Congo-Brazzaville, Egypt, Senegal, Uganda and Zambia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

the office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa He specified on Thursday in a statement that the latter had spoken by phone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

the russian president “He appreciated the initiative of the African heads of state.”

South Africa has refused to condemn Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022 and claims to have a “neutral” position to privilege dialogue. His position is the object of criticism in the international arena and some countries reproach him for his proximity to Moscow.

See also  "Stealth-omicron" revealed in 44 regions of Russia

ANGIE NATALY RUÍZ HURTADO
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
TIME
*With information from AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#South #Africa #ready #host #peace #talks #Russia #Ukraine

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result