South Africa ready to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

South Africa declared this Thursday that he was willing to host peace negotiations to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraineafter announcing in May a mediation with six African leaders in kyiv and Moscow.

“We must be open to possibility of South Africa hosting the peace summit here“, declared the minister of the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, during a press conference in Pretoria.

The African country announced in May mediation in Russia and Ukraine to “find a peaceful solution” to the war. The mission intends to start in the coming weeks.

In addition to South Africa, the delegation includes the jState heads of Congo-Brazzaville, Egypt, Senegal, Uganda and Zambia.

the office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa He specified on Thursday in a statement that the latter had spoken by phone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

the russian president “He appreciated the initiative of the African heads of state.”

South Africa has refused to condemn Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022 and claims to have a “neutral” position to privilege dialogue. His position is the object of criticism in the international arena and some countries reproach him for his proximity to Moscow.

