South Africa Prosecutors say suspects in arson of South African parliament building have confessed – has since denied guilt

South Africa a man suspected of setting fire to a parliament building confessed to his actions in connection with the arrest inside the parliament building, prosecutors told the court on Saturday. The court dealt with the release of the suspect against bail.

The 49-year-old man was arrested after a fire broke out at the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town on 2 January. Prosecutors said the man had proudly admitted his actions and slapped his chest while looking at pictures of a burning parliament building after his arrest.

The suspect has since denied charges of terrorism, robbery and arson.

According to the defense attorney, the suspect underwent a mental health examination the day after the fire broke out and was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. However, the defense has refused a second investigation to find the suspect innocent.