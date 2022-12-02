South Africa | President Cyril Ramaphosa’s corruption scandal threatens the position of the ruling party ANC

The cache of cash found in the sofa cushions raised suspicions, Parliament will decide on Cyril Ramaphosa’s firing next week.

Four who led South Africa as president for years Cyril Ramaphosa, 70, has been caught in the middle of a corruption scandal that could destroy his long political career. Parliament will meet next Tuesday to decide, based on the report of the investigative panel, whether to fire the president.

The ruling party ANC discussed the panel’s report at its meeting on Friday, but did not take a position on the dismissal of the president. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

Many members of the party leadership fear Ramaphosa’s premature resignation will lead to defeat in the 2024 elections and the end of the ANC’s 30-year reign, according to the broadcaster BBC.

Ramaphosa and his supporters have dismissed the corruption allegations as a political chase. That’s certainly true, but it still doesn’t prove that the president didn’t grab funds for himself using questionable methods.

Corruption scandal began last summer when South Africa’s former intelligence chief Arthur Fraser brought secret information to the public. Fraser is known as Ramaphosa’s controversial predecessor and political rival Jacob Zuma as a supporter.

According to the revelations, Ramaphosa stashed a significant amount of cash at his wildlife farm in Phala Phala in the north-east of South Africa. According to information obtained by Fraser, the money hidden in the sofa cushions of the Farm residential building was stolen from the president in February 2020.

According to Ramaphosa, the money was stolen in February while he was at an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

However, the president allegedly did not tell the police about the theft but instead ordered the head of his bodyguard to organize the kidnapping of the robbers and the extortion of the money back. The information that appeared in the public about the total amount of the hidden amount varied from four to eight million dollars.

Under investigation Ramaphosa said he had hidden $580,000 in cash in the sofa. According to him, the money came from a Sudanese businessman From Mustafa Mohamed Ibrahim Hazimwho visited the president’s farm in Christmas 2019. According to the president, Hazim had paid for the twenty buffaloes he bought with the amount.

Wildlife farms are common in South Africa. Animals are bred to be hunted and to meet the needs of ecotourists, but at the same time also to be sold and to revive endangered species.

Not much is known about Hazim. However, according to the investigative panel, he has not taken possession of any buffaloes, even though almost three years have passed since the transactions, reports news agency AFP.

According to the investigative panel’s report, “there are significant grounds to suspect the legality of the origin of the stolen currency”.

Born in Soweto, Johannesburg, Ramaphosa joined the ANC party that opposed the apartheid regime after his years of study. He rose to become the party’s general secretary and negotiated the freedom fighter in the early 1990s Nelson Mandela release from prison.