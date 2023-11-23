South Africa ranks twelfth on the list of the world’s most environmentally polluting countries, as it relies on coal, the worst type of fossil fuel, to generate most of its electricity needs, at a rate of more than 80 percent.

In this regard, the technical director of Eskom Electricity Company at the Lethabo station, Harry Sewsunkire, told Sky News Arabia: “South Africa has a high proportion of coal mines. At the end of the seventies and eighties of the last century, a lot of investment was made in power generation plants using… Coal, so the country depends a lot on this material in its production. In addition, South Africa exports large quantities of coal to other countries around the world.”

In 2019, South Africa passed a carbon tax law, under which it will impose a tax on companies that cause carbon emissions in the country, obliging them to switch to clean energy.

“We are now looking at how to reduce fees by 2050 with the energy transition,” said Eskom Communications Director Phumzile Mavalla. “If the company can transition to clean energy, we will pay much lower fees.”

She added to Sky News Arabia: “It is clear that we will be able to protect the environment, and through the products that we have recently begun to launch, we believe that the transition to clean energy will play a vital role in helping us as a company reduce the taxes we pay.”

The energy sector in South Africa finds itself in a dilemma, as it is required to secure huge supplies of electricity to compensate for the deficit, and at the same time finds itself besieged by local laws that stress reducing the carbon footprint, and threaten to impose escalating carbon taxes that will ravage the sector’s revenues and profits, if it does not accelerate Adapt to it and comply with its strict environmental conditions.