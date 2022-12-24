Saturday, December 24, 2022
South Africa | Nine killed in tanker explosion in South Africa

December 24, 2022
in World Europe
The accident happened in the town of Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Nine people died and around 40 were injured in a tanker explosion in the town of Boksburg, east of the South African capital Johannesburg, local emergency services said on Saturday.

The news agency AFP reported on the matter.

A tanker truck carrying liquid gas “got stuck under a bridge” near the hospital and houses.

“Firemen were called to extinguish the fire. Unfortunately, the tanker exploded”, a spokesman for the rescue services in the area William Ntladi said.

