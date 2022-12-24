South Africa | Nine killed in tanker explosion in South Africa

The accident happened in the town of Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Nine people died and around 40 were injured in a tanker explosion in the town of Boksburg, east of the South African capital Johannesburg, local emergency services said on Saturday.

The news agency AFP reported on the matter.

A tanker truck carrying liquid gas “got stuck under a bridge” near the hospital and houses.

“Firemen were called to extinguish the fire. Unfortunately, the tanker exploded”, a spokesman for the rescue services in the area William Ntladi said.