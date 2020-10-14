South Africa Mankind produces a pound of plastic a year, and the pace of litter is only accelerating: HS learned about the root causes of the problem on Cape Town’s riverbanks

Capetown

A flock of flamingos stands in front of a majestic mountain landscape in the Zandvlein Wetland in Cape Town, South Africa. The landscape could be a nature documentary if the pinkish birds didn’t stand in the middle of plastic waste.

Surrounding the Lakeside, Muizenberg and Marina da Gama areas, the 300-hectare nature reserve is located on False Bay. The Zandvlein wetland and river open up to the Atlantic Ocean. At least 166 bird species live in the area.

But why is a nature reserve full of waste?

Zandvlei is one of the many areas where plastic waste flowing along rivers and waterways ends up. Plastic, in turn, ends up in rivers because of human activity: as a result of littering, being lifted from green areas by rainwater, or blown by winds.

The vast majority of the waste transported by the river is plastic bottles and packaging.

People living along the Hazendal Black River have publicly complained that Cape Town authorities are not taking care of the river’s sanitation. According to the locals, even sewage is pumped into the river.­

UN environmental program UNEP year 2018 report according to the world, one million plastic bottles are bought every minute. Around 300 million tonnes of plastic waste are collected worldwide every year – the weight of all of humanity.

Researchers estimate that since the 1950s, more than 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic have been produced worldwide, and about 60 percent of it has ended up in landfills or the environment.

Of the plastic produced, only nine percent is recycled. According to Unep, up to eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the world’s seas every year.

The world’s population is growing, and so is plastic production. The Pew Charitable Trusts in a recent study it is estimated that the amount of plastic waste going to sea could triple by 2040 if nothing is done.

South Africa is one example of this global problem. It is estimated that as much as 90 percent of plastic debris in South Africa’s coastal areas comes from the country’s river network.

A flowing river or canal is a way for many to remove debris. The phenomenon is repeated, for example, on the Mekong River in Vietnam and Cambodia, and in South Borneo, Indonesia.

Illegal littering is a big problem in Cape Town. In many areas, waste management does not work, so locals leave garbage bags in green areas and along rivers.­

Underlying this may be the idea of ​​“out of sight, out of mind” or a misunderstanding that the debris ends up in the sea and possibly directly from the digestive tract of birds, mammals and fish. Also, not everyone may know that plastic does not ground like the organic packaging materials used in the past.

Whatever the reason for the uncontrolled dumping of waste into the environment, as the consumer society grows, so does the problem.

The problem its roots stem from unregulated recycling and a lack of supervision and training. In addition to rubbish bins, locals, especially in poor townships, litter rubbish outside their homes: along roadsides, green spaces and waterways.

There are not enough rubbish bins and they are not emptied often enough.

Although municipalities have organized waste collection and recycling, it is based in part on fees paid by communities. The poorer the area, the weaker the tola has recycling.

The problem is exacerbated by uncontrolled and widespread housing. It is common in South Africa backyard dwelling that is, living in the backyard. A huge migration gain to Cape Town and Johannesburg comes from the countryside with people renting small cottages or huts from the backyards.

The method has been approved by the municipalities, but waste management or other infrastructure, for example, has not been improved as more people have arrived.

One household has one waste bin that is emptied once a week, if at all.

The Zandvlein recreation area is a popular place for kayaking and fishing, but the amount of plastic debris threatens the area’s nature.­

Waste companies are also dumping. One Thursday morning, dozens of plastic-wrapped packs of meat were visible on the bank of the river. While companies are in principle responsible for recycling, many do not.

There’s hardly a stick or carrot – especially if it’s organic waste. Plastic, metal, glass, paper and cardboard are paid per kilo at recycling centers. But as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, the world market price of oil fell to near zero and the new plastic became cheaper than recycled plastic.

In addition, food packaging that combines plastic and organic waste does not accrue anything to the company – on the contrary. Indeed, many companies brazenly legislate for recycling.

The scale of the problem becomes clear as you move past several township areas. Waste is everywhere. Children play football along the highway in the middle of plastic debris. Next to it, a cow grazes along the road and peeks through the grass at points where there is no debris.

The flow of plastic waste to coastal areas of the seas is a bulging problem. According to one report, South Africa generated 1.1 million tonnes of plastic waste in 2017. That’s 19 pounds of plastic waste per capita during the year or 54 grams of plastic waste per day.

Published by North-West University of South Africa report on the other hand, it is estimated that between 15,000 and 40,000 tonnes of plastic waste end up in coastal areas each year. The exact amount is difficult to estimate due to illegal littering.

Cities and municipalities are unable to solve the problem, so local people and organizations have rolled up their sleeves.

Mike Ryder, 63, tuned four networks two years ago into the canal system of the Marina da Gama residential area near Zandvlein. The idea of ​​garbage collection networks came about when he had been monitoring the amount of waste flowing in front of his household week after week.

“Thanks to the nets, thousands of bags of rubbish have been removed from the canals in the last two years, which would otherwise end up in the Zandvlein area and the sea.”

Municipal authorities have promised to clear the networks roughly weekly. When the networks are full, the authorities will be notified. However, networks usually cannot be emptied on the desired schedule.

It is the responsibility of the Cape Town authorities to clean the Marina da Gama canal networks of waste when the networks are full.­

The plastic problem is also being tackled by a project called The Litterboom Project (LBP), whose booms collect plastic and other rubbish in several rivers in the Cape Town area.

The effectiveness of the booms in collecting debris is currently being investigated. Two teams of employees collect 14 to 20 tons of plastic waste accumulated in booms per year.

LBP is partnering with The Pristine Earth NGO and the Cape Town authorities. LBP employees collect waste from the river. They step into the river with their waders and collect the garbage in garbage bags, after which it is sorted: clear, brown and green plastics and so on.

The Cape Town authorities are only responsible for collecting and recycling already sorted waste bags. Working on a project Trevor Court, 32, notes that, unfortunately, co – operation is tangled.

When the authorities don’t pick up the sacks often enough, the garbage bags can hang for a long time in green areas where both animals and people tear and open them.

“Sacks might be standing here for a week,” Court says, and sighs.

About the garbage problem the main funder of the LBP project to get rid of it is the American company Parley, which focuses on eradicating plastic pollution at sea.

The project was started by a 33-year-old Cameron Service. A sea-loving surfer wanted to do something about the growing plastic pollution of coastal areas.

“We need to be able to remove more and more plastic from waterways, but our capacity is by no means enough to remove all the waste.”

Zandvlei is the only conservation area on False Bay. Cape Town authorities have failed to protect and clean up the area’s waterways, but as a result of the work of organizations and locals, the amount of rubbish has decreased in recent years.­

LBP’s goal is to create several boom areas in the rivers and hire more workers. The aim is to get the booms into all the main rivers by the end of next year.

“Hopefully we can reach that goal, but it needs more support.”

The aim is also to help upstream communities with infrastructure challenges, influence the activities of packaging manufacturers and increase corporate responsibility for waste recycling.

“Many companies support recycling initiatives but, for example, do not collect or invest in the recycling of their own packaging materials,” says Trevor Court.