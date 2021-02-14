In the district of Soweto, in Johannesburg (South Africa), usually, it is the effervescence. Famous for having seen the birth of Nelson Mandela, the place has a very high density, but since the virus has spread very strongly in the country, there are far fewer people on the streets. In the markets, customers rush to shop and leave very quickly. “People are afraid, and so am I. I only leave my house when absolutely necessary”, alarms a resident.

As it had been during the first wave, the neighborhood is very affected by the virus, which is 1.5 times more contagious. The inhabitants are in mourning and death is omnipresent. A father died 24 hours earlier, he who was in good health, “never sick and who never went to the doctor”. One woman says she has lost a 36-year-old friend, and another is bereaved by the death of her 15-year-old daughter. “We don’t know much about the virus, we just know that this variant spreads more easily”, deplores a witness. In the country, excess mortality has doubled.