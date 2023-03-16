South Africa | HS visited the picturesque vineyards favored by Europeans, where working destroys the health of poor women

Exposure to insecticides banned in Europe, unhygienic conditions and non-existent wages. Workers in South African wineries pay for the wine enjoyment of others with the lack of health and decent living conditions.

Capetown

Shortness of breath started in the middle of the rows of vines.

“My chest was tight and I couldn’t breathe.”

60 years old Dina Ndleleni worked at a winery producing table wine quality grapes in the Western Cape region of South Africa. Her working days began when a group of women from the impoverished township of De Dorns boarded trucks that took them to the plantations.

Dina Ndleleni now lives in her home in the De Doorns township near Cape Town with a sickness pension of 1990 rand, or about 100 euros.

While sitting among rows of vines during his lunch break, Ndleleni once noticed a helicopter spraying liquid on the vines.

“We got spots on our clothes. I told the other women that they can’t spray insecticides on the crops during our lunch break,” says Ndleleni now at home.

Doctor visits and hospital stays began. The doctor stated that the cause was the chemicals used on the farm. Ndleleni received medicine and an asthma pump. He went back to work and, at the request of his employer, took other women he knew to the farm.

Since last October, Ndleleni has been staying at home.

“I will not return to the winery again. The employer can assign us to the packing house or out to the farms, where we would be exposed to chemicals again.”

Correspondingly live in the situation Winnie Arnoldus, 63. Twenty years of working at the winery did not earn Arnoldus a pension, but he now receives a small state pension. Arnoldus also talks about exposure to chemicals: a couple of days after the showers, he developed a rash and other health problems.

According to Winnie Arnoldus, the workers should have the right to know what chemicals are used in the wineries.

Arnoldus tried to ask the workers who sprayed the insecticides which chemicals they were talking about. The answer was, “We can’t tell what’s being sprayed here.”

There is almost no transparency in the pesticide market in South Africa. A report published by European organizations two years ago

by

there is no public register in the country that lists pesticide products and their active ingredients registered in South Africa.

There are substances in use that are banned in the EU, but they are produced by, for example, German manufacturers Bayer and BASF. Companies sell pesticides banned in the EU outside the Union, and major chemical buyers include Brazil and South Africa, says the report, which was financed by the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, Inkota Netzverk and Pan Germany.

According to the report, for example, beta-cyfluthrin, which is assessed as extremely dangerous, is in use.

Winnie Arnoldus says that when she started asking questions about the chemicals used on the farm, she ran out of jobs.

“It was my right and the right of other employees to know what is being distributed at the wineries.”

Say Hendricks both lives and works at the winery. The landscapes are picture-perfect. But Hendricks also talks about the ugly side of winemaking.

Sanna Hendricks used to pick grapes, now she works in a winery.

His job is in a winery, where sulfur dioxide is used – it generally improves the shelf life of wine. In Europe, the limit values ​​for workers’ exposure to sulfur dioxide are strictly regulated. According to Hendricks, his employer does not take responsibility for health problems. Exposure to pesticides cannot be avoided either.

“They’re spraying poison when we’re at home, there’s no escaping it,” Hendricks says. After 30 years of work, he has asthma.

In addition, the employees suffer from inadequate and low-quality living conditions. Toilets are mainly outdoor toilets, and the same toilet can be used by dozens of people.

“We use buckets for our needs at night because the toilet is within walking distance,” says Hendricks.

The one I interviewed the women say that during working hours they have to defecate in the open vineyards because the owners of the farm have not organized sanitary facilities.

It is also a matter of hygiene risk in wine production, because there is often no opportunity to wash hands.

“I had to wipe the hem of my dress because the employer doesn’t provide toilets for us,” he says Marie Adamswho worked for 22 years at a winery whose bottles bear the Fair Trade label.

Marie Adams, who worked at the winery, is now on sick leave.

Adams has been on a disability pension since 2013. She had uterine cancer and believes herself that the insecticide sprayed on the farm and the unsanitary conditions weakened her health.

The problems of wineries have been noted in several reports. The local Women on Farms organization responsible for labor rights issues by Denile Samuels however, the situation is that the problems are not addressed.

“Even the heads of the winery themselves spray chemicals without protective equipment. And doctors at local clinics don’t necessarily investigate the connection between, for example, cancer diagnoses and the chemicals used,” says Samuels.

Western Kapmaa and its beautiful wine landscapes are a popular area for tourists.

from South Africa was brought last year nearly 2.8 million liters of wine went to Finland, and the country is Alko’s eighth largest wine producing country. Alko’s selection includes 106 South African wines, and some of them have been certified for sustainable production.

Finnwatch’s latest report reveals that there are also significant human rights problems in the production chain of wines coming to Alko. For its report, Finnwatch conducted field research at the farms of Louisvale Wines, W+E Dreyer Boerdery and Welgemoed, which produce grapes for a total of 11 wines from Alko’s standard selection – such as Pearly Bay’s Kuronen Red, Grinder Pinotage and Green Nature.

Read more: Finnwatch: Alko’s wines use grapes from farms with several serious deficiencies in South Africa

According to the report, the workers’ basic salary corresponds to South Africa’s minimum wage, but falls short of a level sufficient for living. It also turns out that although permanent employees are allowed to live on farms for free, the employees’ apartments are often in very poor condition and even harmful to health. The employees interviewed for the report also told about their exposure to chemicals.

None of the employees interviewed for this story work at the farms mentioned in the Finnwatch report, but the problems are the same.

The report also confirms that apartheid-like racial segregation takes place in some farms. The position of women is often among the weakest.

Charmaine King and Sanna Hendricks, who live on a responsibly certified winery, hope that proper sanitary facilities would be provided for the employees and that the apartments would be maintained.

I’ll start Director of Selection and Procurement Anu Koskinen according to the findings of the Finnwatch report “are worrying”.

“There are many parties in the chain who must cooperate in order to realize responsibility,” says Koskinen.

“If deficiencies are detected in the processes of any operator, we go through the deficiencies, and we agree on their correction within a certain time frame. The supplier is involved in this. All parties in the supply chain must commit to correcting the situation.”

Finnwatch’s report states that companies must consult, for example, seasonal workers in the weakest position or their representatives.

“We will visit South Africa later in the spring and go through the production facilities where the report’s findings came from,” says Koskinen.

“During our most recent visit to Stellenbosch in February, our main message was that in order for South African operators to be able to sell their products in Europe in the future, the entire industry must find better ways to meet the increasing responsibility expectations,” says Koskinen.

Finnwatch also thanks Alko for its responsibility measures and does not see a boycott of wine purchases as a solution to the grievances.

Certain ones certificates should guarantee better working conditions, but this is not necessarily the case.

There are deficiencies in inspections and monitoring. In South Africa, inspectors have to give advance notice to farms. This is enough time, for example, to organize baja houses for farms. Employees interviewed at wineries Charmaine King and Sanna Hendricks say that this has happened.

The women say that the employees are trained on what to tell the inspectors. Most of them are not invited to the discussion. King also says that because he reported the grievances to the organization, the employer cut his working hours.

In addition, the financing of the WIETA certificate, for example, comes from the owners of the wineries. Can it enforce the rights of farm workers in a country where farm owners do not actively support even union membership?

Only about six percent of South African agricultural workers belong to trade unions. None of the interviewed women belong to the union.

The reason they gave was the intimidation of the management of the wineries or the threat of cutting working hours.