South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed today, Sunday, that the next summit of the “BRICS” group, to be hosted by his country next month, to which Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited.

Ramaphosa said, in a statement to reporters, that preparations for the group’s summit are underway and “we are having final discussions about the format,” adding that the meeting will be “in attendance.”

The BRICS group includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The South African president did not indicate which leaders would attend the summit.

Ramaphosa added, in response to a question on the sidelines of a conference of his ruling party, “We will organize a BRICS summit in person. We all committed (this matter). We have not held an in-person summit for nearly three years. It will not be virtual.”

On the crisis in Ukraine, he confirmed that Pretoria would not stop its campaign of pressure for negotiations.

“We learned this from the great Nelson Mandela because this was also his approach to international relations and he was able to talk to all sides whether they were in conflict or not,” Ramaphosa said.