South Africa released a report on the transport of weapons on the Russian ship Lady R

The administration of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa published a brief version of the report of an independent commission that, at the direction of the head of state, conducted an investigation into the case of allegedly transporting weapons on the Russian ship Lady R. TASS.

In December 2022, a Russian ship moored in South Africa. In May 2023, U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Ruben Brighetti claimed that South Africa was allegedly secretly supplying weapons to Russia, citing Lady R’s stay at the South African Navy base Simonstown from December 6 to 8, 2022. According to Washington, the ship allegedly belongs to the Russian shipping company MG-FLOT. The South African authorities refused to provide the United States with information about what the ship was transporting and what was loaded onto it in the port.

Independent Commission Findings

The released report states that the shipments delivered by Lady R to South Africa were equipment destined for and requested by the South African Armed Forces. It was ordered by Armscor (the arms procurement agency of the South African Ministry of Defense) and has been expected since 2018. The delay in its delivery is due, among other things, to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission did not find evidence that any equipment or weaponry was then loaded on board the Lady R at the Navy base, despite rumors about this. There is only evidence that the ship was unloaded and then nothing was loaded onto it, the report says.

The document also notes that the South African participants in the deal were not involved in which ship would deliver the ordered goods to the country. “Although Lady R was under US sanctions, these sanctions were not approved by the UN, and therefore were not binding on South Africa,” the independent commission emphasizes.

Position of Pretoria

Commenting on Washington’s accusations against Pretoria, the administration of the President of South Africa stated that the allegations of Ambassador Brighetti about the supply of weapons in the interests of Russia from the Republic of South Africa do not contain any evidence.

The ambassador's words undermine the spirit of relationship and cooperation that characterized recent interactions between US and South African officials… It is common knowledge that the Russian vessel Lady R was docked in South Africa. Since then, there have been allegations about the purpose of the flight, although no evidence has been provided to date to support these allegations.

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, during his address to the nation, emphasized that there was no evidence of the transport of weapons on a Russian ship. He clarified that the commission had provided a report that lacked evidence that any cargo of weapons had been loaded for export to the ship.

Moscow’s response

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on accusations of supplying Moscow with dual-use goods, said that US Ambassador to South Africa Ruben Bridgety should know his place and not get involved in relations between Moscow and Pretoria.

If something seemed to the American or any other overseas, overseas ambassador, then, in general, you need to know your place and not get involved in other people’s affairs. It’s probably better for American ambassadors to take care of their image in the eyes of the foreign public Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

Lavrov added that Russia, unlike the United States, which pumps Ukraine with Western weapons, does not violate international law.