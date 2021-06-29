Former South African president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 years in prison for contempt of court.

Zuma, 79, was punished for failing to appear at the trial hearings against him for corruption. The charge concerns the purchase of a batch of arms from the French company Thales by the South African government in 1999.

Zuma, then vice president, reportedly received bribes from Thales through his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik, convicted of fraud and corruption in 2005.

President from 2009 to 2018, after the first absences he was warned of the risk of a conviction, but continued to desert hearings and to give up on defending oneself.