The business district of Johannesburg, South Africa, became the epicenter of a tragedy on Thursday, August 31. A five-story building, occupied by people who were homeless, caught fire. At least 73 residents died, including seven children, the city’s emergency services reported. However, the authorities expect to find more fatalities as the search operations progress, slowed down by the conditions in which the building was left.

Flames, huge columns of smoke and screams from a building in downtown Johannesburg could be seen in the distance.

It is one of the worst tragedies of its kind in South Africa’s largest city, which leaves at least 73 people dead, including seven children, and 55 injuredsaid Johannesburg Emergency Services Management spokesman Robert Mulaudzi. Among the victims is a one-year-old boy.

Around 1:30 in the morning, local time, the conflagration broke out, the causes of which are the subject of investigation. It was then that some people inside tried to escape the fire by throwing themselves out of the windows.

Others threw babies, including babies, out of the building in an attempt to get them to safety, a witness cited by AP said.

Despair seized at least 200 people in the place – although it could be inhabited by more – an old and abandoned five-story building that, according to the authorities, was being occupied by individuals who were homeless. Some of them foreigners.

“This is a tragedy for Johannesburg. In more than 20 years in the service, I have never come across anything like this,” Mulaudzi said.

A woman who asked not to be named said she lived at the scene and escaped the fire with her oldest son and a 2-year-old boy. However, she does not know the fate of two other minors in her family.

“I saw smoke everywhere and I ran out alone with this baby (…) I don’t have a home and I don’t know what to do anymore,” he said.

“We are dying here”

Inside the building, some people lived in a kind of maze of huts and other makeshift structures, which could have facilitated the spread of the flames.

“We are dying here,” some people shouted as they called for help, heard a man who lived in a nearby building, who was interviewed by the local television channel ‘eNCA’.

The initial hypothesis suggests that the fire was started by a candle. Mgcini Tshwaku, a local government official, said there were indications that people were lighting bonfires inside the building to illuminate and keep warm during the winter, which in that country is between June and August.

As the fire burned, some occupants were trapped behind locked doors at the exits, Tshwaku said, and it’s clear there were no proper fire escape routes.

“People couldn’t get out,” he remarked.

The death toll may rise

Emergency crews expect to find more fatalities as their search operations through the building progress, a process slowed by conditions inside.

Dozens of corpses were spread out on a nearby street; some of them in body bags and others covered with sheets and blankets.

The local press reported that the building where the fire occurred was owned by the city and is considered a heritage site, but is not regulated by the local government.

According to a blue historical plaque that hung at the entrance to the venue, it was the site of an office that controlled the movement of the black population at the time of the racist apartheid system.

Smoke and flames billow from a building amidst a fatal fire, in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 31, 2023. © X/@odirileram/Via Reuters

For some, the building was an emblem of the exclusion of the poor in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg is considered the richest city in Africa, but its center is dilapidated and often neglected. Abandoned and dilapidated buildings are common, and people desperate for some form of accommodation tend to occupy them.

With Reuters and AP