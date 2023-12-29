You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.
Buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.
According to the complaint, Israel attacks to destroy the Palestinians as a national, racial and ethnic group.
A F
South Africa accused Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of engaging in “acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza”, the court, the main judicial body of the United Nations, announced on Friday.
In your request, South Africa states that Israel's “acts and omissions are of a genocidal nature as they are accompanied by the specific intent required (…) to destroy the Palestinians of Gaza as part of the broader national, racial and ethnic group of Palestinians,” the Hague-based ICJ said in a statement.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
AFP
A F
