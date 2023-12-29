The International Court of Justice (ICJ) reported this Friday (29) that it received a complaint from South Africa against Israel for alleged “genocide” in the Gaza Strip, although Israeli authorities do not recognize the entity's authority.

According to the documentation presented by South Africa, “Israel's acts and omissions (…) are genocidal in nature, being committed with the necessary specific intention (…) of destroying the Palestinians in Gaza as part of the national group , broader Palestinian racial and ethnic background,” the ICJ said.

South Africa adds that “the conduct of Israel, through its state bodies, state agents and other persons and entities acting under its instructions or under its direction, control or influence, towards the Palestinians in Gaza violates its obligations under the Genocide Convention”, according to the ICJ statement.

The South African government, which announced the severing of diplomatic relations with Israel because of its offensive in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the terrorist attack carried out by the terrorist group Hamas on October 7, had already made public that it would file a complaint with the ICJ .

Furthermore, in November, together with Bangladesh, Bolivia, East Africa, Comoros and Djibouti, the country requested the ICJ Prosecutor's Office to open an “investigation” into the actions of the Jewish State.

The court prosecutor then responded that he has already been conducting an investigation since 2021 into crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, which “covers conduct that may constitute crimes under the Rome Statute committed since June 13, 2014 in Gaza and the West Bank”, and if extends to the “escalation of hostilities and violence since the attacks on October 7”.

In the documentation now delivered by Johannesburg, he adds that “Israel has become involved, is becoming involved and is at risk of becoming even more involved in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

“South Africa seeks to base the Court's jurisdiction on Article 36, paragraph 1, of the Statute of the Court and Article IX of the Genocide Convention, to which both South Africa and Israel are parties,” the court explained.

South Africa's complaint includes provisional measures to “protect against further serious and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention and to ensure compliance with Israel's obligations not to commit, prevent and punish such crimes.”