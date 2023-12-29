Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/29/2023 – 18:38

Tel Aviv rejects accusations at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accuses Johannesburg of collaborating with terrorists who want to destroy the Jewish State and says it fights Hamas, not the people of Gaza. The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the main judicial body of United Nations, reported this Friday (29/12) that it had received a complaint from South Africa against Israel for participating in “acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza”. Israel reacted to the announcement, calling the report a “repulsive defamation” and “unfounded”.

South Africa, home to the continent's largest Jewish community, claims that Israel's “acts and omissions are genocidal in nature as they are accompanied by the specific intent required […] of destroying the Palestinians of Gaza as part of the broader national, racial and ethnic group of Palestinians.”

The whistleblower asserts that “Israel’s conduct towards the Palestinians in Gaza, through its state bodies, state agents and other persons and entities acting under its instructions or under its direction, control or influence, violates its obligations under the Genocide Convention”, according to a statement from the ICJ based in The Hague, Netherlands.

Johannesburg also asks the court to issue a provisional order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in the Palestinian enclave.

“Israel, particularly since October 7, has failed to prevent genocide and has failed to prosecute direct and public incitement to genocide,” said a statement from the South African Department of International Relations.

Action is “unfounded defamation” and collaborates with terrorists, reacts minister

Israeli Foreign Minister Lior Haiat referred to the action as a “repulsive” and “unfounded” defamation, held the Islamic fundamentalist group Hamas responsible for the suffering of the Palestinians and stressed that Israel respects and acts in accordance with international law.

“South Africa is collaborating with a terrorist group that is calling for the destruction of Israel,” said Haiat in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Gaza residents are not the enemy of Israel, which is making every effort to limit harm to civilians and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid.”

Israel, like the United States, Germany, the European Union and several other countries, classifies Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Support for Palestinians

The South African government had previously warned that it would file the complaint. At the end of November, the country's Congress approved the severing of diplomatic relations with Israel in response to the bombing of the Gaza Strip – this, in turn, a reaction by Tel Aviv to the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas on October 7. The measure still needs to be approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The country claims to base its complaint on the Genocide Convention, of which Johannesburg, as well as Tel Aviv, is a signatory.

Speaking to DW, Ran Greenstein, a political analyst at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, says that almost no other African country has expressed as much support for the Palestinian cause as South Africa. “There is widespread identification with the Palestinian struggle, because many South Africans feel that Palestinians are going through the same experiences that they themselves went through during apartheid.”

What is genocide?

Defined as the intention to exterminate a specific group of people, the term genocide was first coined amid the horrors of the Holocaust, during World War II.

In 1943, lawyer Raphael Lemkin defined the concept – partially in response to the systematic, mass murder of Jews by Adolf Hitler's Nazi Germany. With the exception of his brother, Lemkin lost his entire family in the Holocaust.

The Polish and Jewish lawyer campaigned for genocide to be recognized as a crime under international law, paving the way for the approval, in 1948, of the United Nations Convention for the Prevention and Suppression of the Crime of Genocide, which came into force in 1951.

Article 2 of the convention defines genocide as any action “committed with the intention of destroying, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”.

According to the UN definition, these actions include:

murders of group members;

inflict serious physical or psychological harm on group members;

create conditions that threaten the lives of group members, with the capacity to destroy it in whole or in part;

implement measures to prevent births within the group;

and the forced transfer of children to another group.

ra/le (dpa, DW, ots)