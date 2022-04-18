South Africa has deployed its military to help victims of the flood disaster in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal. At least 443 people have died as a result of the floods. The search for 63 missing persons is still ongoing. President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of emergency on Monday evening.

The government decided to send 10,000 military personnel to the area to assist rescuers. Priority is given to the restoration of the electricity connections and the drinking water supply.

In addition, road transport must be made possible again by cleaning up the enormous piles of rubble and the thick layer of mud that the heavy rainfall has left behind. Helicopters are present for reconnaissance purposes and to deliver medicines, among other things.

In the hard-hit KwaZula-Natal, with the busy port city of Durban, tens of thousands of people were made homeless last week.