South African Foreign Ministry: diplomatic immunity for BRICS members does not apply to ICC decisions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Africa explained that the diplomatic immunity granted to the participants of the ministerial meeting and the BRICS summit does not apply to orders from international courts, including the International Criminal Court (ICC). Writes about it RIA News.

“This is a standard grant of immunity that we do for all international conferences and summits held in South Africa, regardless of the level of participation. Immunities are granted to the conference, not to specific individuals, ”the department said, adding that these immunities do not cancel the warrants issued by the international court.

The discussion of the format of the summit and the personal presence in South Africa of Russian President Vladimir Putin began after the ICC issued a warrant for his “arrest” in the case of “illegal export of children” from the territory of Ukraine. Under the Rome Statute, signatory countries are required to extradite suspects to the ICC for whom the institution has issued an arrest warrant. South Africa signed the Rome Statute of the ICC in 2000.