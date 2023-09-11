Despite their exotic clothing, the Springboks This Sunday they debuted their world title defense in Marseille with their most recognizable skin. That of his granite organization, the muscle of his giant forwards and also some shadows. Efficiency made selection, unrelated to aesthetic winks that do not add points. South Africa defeated Scotland (18-3) without great flourishes, but with a defense without cracks, the enigma that the thinking minds of rugby try to solve against the clock.

The traditional green and gold of the Springboks It stayed in the closet and gave way to the t-shirt of discord, with turquoise and white tones. The exoticism remained in the garb because the South Africans applied its medicine, as predictable as it was difficult to counteract. His striker is that boxer who does not seek to knock out, but rather to irremediably exhaust his rival. Taking no risks, moving the ball away from his rearguard, his big man hits, bruising Scotland’s ribs. Literally, because Fin Russell was breathing heavily after accidentally knocking down Arendse with them. A series of tackles on the verge of regulation and tense faces. The referee, Angus Gardner, paused halfway through the first half so that the captains could calm down the hostilities after some football scuffle.

The action took place over short distances, light years away from the rehearsal areas, with a scoreboard waiting to smile with some clubbing. South Africa was in charge because the game was played more in the opponent’s field and it added up when Scotland defended itself like a cat on its belly with actions such as a voluntary slap from Russell to stop the game. But the Cardo’s

But the Scottish rib began to creak on the way back from the locker room. The South African forward struck for the first time at the border of the rehearsal and her orchestra leader, scrum-half Faf De Klerk, applied a frenetic pace to the release of the ball. This is how the platform that took Damian de Allende to the brand zone was formed. The party was not complete because Manie Libbok missed an affordable conversion, his third kick that did not find the woodwork. One of the shadows: a World Cup is not the best time to doubt a kicker.

But Libbok redeemed himself and showed that he doesn’t wear the number ten just because of the sniper scope. The try forced Scotland to open the field and the fly-half took advantage of a bad retreat to take a masterful kick without looking, as if it were basketball. Meeting him was Arendse, the very fast flanker from rugby sevens who activated his engines and scored his twelfth try in just a year. After scoring a hat trick against Australia in July, he is one of the tournament’s top scorer contenders. His assistant handed over the role of kicker to De Klerk, who scored the twelfth point in just four minutes.

An impossible slab for Scotland, orphan of Stuart Hogg, the differential player in the last decade to open defenses who surprised with an early retirement. Once the job was done, South Africa rested on its strength, without wasting its strength in search of a bonus point for scoring four tries. The most winning team in the history of the World Cup – it has the same titles as New Zealand, three, despite not competing for the first two for the apartheid– through inertia he added his 36th victory in 43 games.

Sunday’s day started in Tolouse with Japan’s 42-12 victory against Chile, which faced the 2019 quarterfinalist in its World Cup debut during the first half. Wales and Fiji will close it starting at 9:00 p.m. in Bordeaux, a clash for qualification for the quarterfinals in group C.

