Soweto, one of the most famous areas of Johannesburg (South Africa) is usually very busy. Today, its inhabitants have never seen it so deserted. In the markets, there are only a few customers, who quickly come to get supplies. “People are afraid, I myself am afraid. I leave my house when it is absolutely necessary, but I try to avoid”, testifies a local resident.

During the first wave, Soweto had been particularly affected. With this new variant, the virus has become one and a half times more contagious. In recent weeks, death seems to have been invited into every family in Soweto. “I had already lost a friend who was my age, 36 years old. Another friend lost his daughter who was 15 years old, this new variant takes everyone away. It’s the worst thing I have known, it m ‘prevents sleeping at night “, testifies a resident. The pandemic is said to have killed more than 100,000 people in South Africa.