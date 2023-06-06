Too bad for the fans of F1 in South Africa, they can whistle for their own Grand Prix…

The fact that there are more and more F1 races in a calendar year is great for the fans, but annoying for drivers like Max Verstappen. He never misses an opportunity to say how much he hates that.

And we understand that. It’s also quite hard to fly around the world in a luxury private jet, race a bit in the fastest cars in the world and, after a happy ending, tap away a bottle of champagne. And all for just 50 million a year.

There is now good news for Max, at least he won’t have to go to South Africa next year.

South Africa can whistle for an F1 race

That country was high on the list to be added to the F1 calendar, but that is not happening. And that’s a pity for all the people who have invested time, energy and, above all, a lot of money into it. And the reason is remarkable to say the least.

The country is said to have too close ties with Russia and Liberty Media does not want to burn its fingers on that, says racingnews365.com. Anything remotely related to Putin and his vassals has been banned from F1.

And as sad as it is for South Africa, it is good news for the Spa Grand Prix. That was a bit at risk, precisely because of the race in South Africa. But according to those in the know, that is now a certainty again.

And that also saves Max. Can he just join his mother after the race for the warm spuds with a ham steak.

