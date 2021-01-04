Specialists of the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) are testing the effectiveness of the created vaccines against COVID-19 for a new strain of coronavirus discovered in the country, labeled 501.V2. On Monday, January 4, reports Associated Press…

“We are urgently conducting laboratory experiments to test the effect of the 501.V2 strain on antibodies in the blood of people who have been vaccinated,” said Richard Lessells, an expert in the field of genomic research in South Africa.

He explained that testing will help to understand how effective the drugs are in fighting a new, mutated type of coronavirus infection.

The day before, on January 3, it was reported that the republic’s authorities were negotiating with Russia for the use of the Sputnik V drug for coronavirus infection.

The vaccination campaign is expected to start in South Africa in February. The authorities aim to vaccinate 67% of the population.

The discovery of a new mutation in the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in South Africa became known on December 19.

According to the portal WorldometerOver 1.1 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in South Africa. Since the beginning of the pandemic, almost 904 thousand patients have recovered, almost 30 thousand people have died.