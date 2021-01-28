Free up space in hospitals by reducing the harmful effects of alcohol consumption on health, but also on safety. This was the goal of President Cyril Ramaphosa when he announced a third ban on the sale of alcohol on December 28. “Alcohol-related accidents and acts of violence put pressure on hospital emergency services”, he declared, also pointing the finger at the relaxation of alcoholic people in respect of barrier gestures.

But after a month of ban, professionals in the sector are calling for a reduction in the measures, otherwise the industry, according to them, is doomed to a gigantic collapse. Representatives of coffee makers, vendors, brewers and even wine growers are multiplying the warning messages for political leaders. Each announces financial losses and above all a major impact on employment, a much more sensitive aspect.

Thus, 15,000 taverns are threatened with closure, according to two professional unions representing 34,000 drinking establishments and more than 5 000 shops selling, if no action is taken. These are often very small businesses run by one person who supports their family in this way. The situation is just as difficult for the sales shops. Still according to the unions, 500 operators are no longer able to pay their rent. However, the closure of their store leads to the withdrawal of the sales license and 3 000 jobs are at stake.

Independent South African brewers worry about consequences on their stocks. “There are best before dates for beer”, explains Patricia Pillay, representative of the Beer Association of South Africa.“Each ban affects our stocks, and there they reach their sell-by date. We will have to throw them away.”





Kegs are piling up in breweries, such as at the “Mad Giant Brewery in Johannesburg on January 15, 2021. (LUCA SOLA / AFP)

You should know that the country has more than 200 micro-breweries. For the past ten years, craft beer is very successful in a country dominated by the giant SAB. Patricia Pillay specifies that the first two confinements had a catastrophic impact for the industry which has already lost 7 400 jobs and 14 billion rand (700 million euros) in turnover. According to her, a third of the breweries have already closed their doors.

In the Western Cape province, the ban on the sale of alcohol hits a major player in the economy, wine. It is the largest export sector in the province, accounting for 6.5% of its exports. South African viticulture has made a place for itself in the world and now competes with the best. The vineyard covers nearly 100,000 hectares, employs 45,000 people and provides a living five times as much.

Vinpro, an organization that brings together 2 000 winegrowers in the province, went to court in order to obtain the withdrawal of the ban. The hearing is scheduled for February 5.





Vineyard in Franschhoek in the Western Cape Province of South Africa. (PLANCHARD ERIC / HEMIS.FR / HEMIS.FR)

According to Alan Winde, head of government of the Western Cape Province, the impact on the region’s economy already amounts to one billion rand (50 million euros) and is expected to double by the end of the month . Alan Winde advocates authorization of the take-out sale the first four days of the week. The provincial government is also asking that the sale be allowed in wineries on weekends, as these sales have a direct impact on wine tourism.

Surprisingly, the population seems foreign to the debate. There is little or no reaction in newspapers or social media. However, the previous bans had led to a rush in anticipation in stores selling alcohol, but also looting. Has the population resigned itself, or has it found other supply channels?

According to the South African Liquor Brandowner’s Association, alcohol smuggling is flourishing. 15% of the market is now held by illicit trade or organized crime, an unverifiable figure. The police of the province of Western Cape announce for their part the arrest in one week of 74 people transporting alcohol.