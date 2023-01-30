South Africa | At least eight people have been killed in a mass shooting at a birthday party in South Africa

In addition, at least three people were injured in the shooting.

At least Eight people were killed and three were wounded in South Africa on Sunday when gunmen opened fire on people at a birthday party, police said.

According to the police, the owner of the house was celebrating his birthday when two armed men arrived and started shooting at the people present. According to the police, the gunmen shot people at random. The owner of the house is one of the dead.

The police have started an investigation into the shooting, and the perpetrators are being sought.

Shooting happened on Sunday evening in the port city of Gqeberha in the southern part of the country. Gqeberha was formerly known as Port Elizabeth.

Shootings are common in South Africa, and the country has one of the highest homicide rates in the world.

Last year, dozens of people were killed in shootings in South Africa. Shootings often took place in the suburbs of Johannesburg, the country’s largest city, and in the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg.