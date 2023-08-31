South Africa | At least 52 people were killed and 43 injured in a building fire in Johannesburg

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

At least 52 people have died and 43 have been injured after a five-story building caught fire in the center of Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday.

According to the news agency AFP, a spokesman for the emergency center Robert Mulaudzi confirmed the matter to local broadcaster ENCA. The injured have been taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The Johannesburg City Council also reported on the matter message service in X (formerly Twitter).

News agency Reuters previously reported that 47 people were confirmed dead.

Mulaudzi told AFP that the cause of the fire, which started at night, is still unknown. He believes the death toll will still rise.

Rescue and clearance work is still ongoing.

The police have isolated the scene of the fire.

According to Mulaudz, the dilapidated building is located in a remote area. There were unauthorized residents in the officially vacant building.