Durban (South Africa) (AFP) – The South African authorities evaluated this April 19 the damage caused by the floods that left at least 443 dead in the country and declared a state of national catastrophe a week after the start of the storms on the east coast.

Several ministers will travel to Durban, the epicenter of the floods, on Tuesday to inspect schools, hospitals and affected infrastructure.

The day before, President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to a “humanitarian disaster that requires massive and urgent intervention” and declared a state of national catastrophe, which will allow an exceptional release of resources.

Heavy rains and landslides left an apocalyptic landscape around the port city of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN); with busted roads and collapsed bridges.

Many residents have been without drinking water for eight days as almost 80% of the network is out of service, according to local authorities. Tanker trucks try to bring water to the population, but some areas remain inaccessible.

Rescuers search for the missing in Durban on April 18, 2022. Rajesh Jantilal AFP

Authorities said they have restored power to most of the affected areas, but the country is facing new power cuts imposed by the state-owned utility Eskom, whose aging infrastructure is unable to meet the country’s needs.

The port of Durban, one of the main maritime terminals in Africa and the hub of economic activity in the country, has been seriously affected. Road access was reduced due to the damage recorded on the route that connects the port with the rest of the country. The supply of fuel and food was interrupted.

Also, the facilities of several companies were destroyed.

heavy damage

The authorities estimate that the damage will be high. An initial calculation for the repair of the road infrastructure rises to about 382 million dollars (354 million euros).

The Government announced last week the delivery of an emergency fund of 68 million dollars (about 63 million euros) for the region, which already suffered massive destruction in July during a wave of riots and looting.

The surroundings of the port of Durban, on April 16, 2022 Rajesh Jantilal AFP

The rains have calmed down since the weekend, with virtually no rain overnight on Monday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology.

Rescue teams remain mobilized as dozens of people are still missing. Hope of finding survivors is slim.

Some 10,000 soldiers, plumbers and electricians have been deployed to the affected areas to help. Air support for the movement of goods is also being intensified, water purification systems and tents will be installed for the evacuees.

In the morgues, the authorities try to speed up the autopsies of the victims due to the influx of corpses.

The effects of a landslide on Umdloti beach, north of Durban, in an April 14, 2022 image. Marco Longari AFP

At least 270,000 students were unable to return to class after the Easter holiday, as more than 600 schools were affected.

In addition, almost 4,000 houses were destroyed and more than 13,500 damaged. Some 40,000 people had to leave their homes.

South Africa, facing an unprecedented natural disaster, is often spared the bad weather that regularly hits its neighbors, such as Mozambique and Madagascar.