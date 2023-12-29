The South Africa today submitted a request for measures against Israel to the International Court of Justice in The Hague to protect the Palestinian people from the “genocide” that is being committed in Gaza. “Israel has participated, is participating and runs the risk of continuing to commit acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza”, reads the request which accuses the Israeli government of acting “with the specific intention” of “destroying the Palestinians as a national, racial and ethnic group”.

For this reason, the Court is being asked to take measures to protect the Palestinian people from “severe and irreparable” damage, we read in a statement from the South African Foreign Ministry which expresses grave concern for “the difficult situation of civilians trapped in Israeli attacks against Gaza Strip, the indiscriminate use of force and the forced transfer of its inhabitants”.

The statement specifies that today a request was presented before the Court to “urgently declare that Israel is in violation of its obligations regarding the Genocide Convention” and to ask the Israeli government to “immediately cease all acts and measures in violation of these obligations”.

Israel's response

Israel's reaction is close by, rejecting “with disgust” the “bloody defamation” spread by South Africa in its motion presented to the International Court of Justice. Thus the spokesperson of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Lior Haiat, accuses, in a statement published on social media, South Africa of “collaborating with a terrorist organization that calls for the destruction of the state of Israel”.

And it states that it is “Hamas, which committed war crimes, crimes against humanity and attempted to carry out genocide on October 7, is responsible for the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, who are used as human shields from whom humanitarian aid is stolen “. “We ask – he concludes – that the International Court of Justice and the international community totally reject South Africa's baseless claims”.