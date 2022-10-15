Just hours after the state electricity company Ascom Holdings SOC Ltd suspended the circulating blackout, the company announced that it would restart the power cuts again, after four power generation units failed.

The second phase of load separation, as it is known in South Africa, will be implemented from today, to fill the shortage in emergency generation reserves to enhance capacity, according to “Bloomberg” news agency today, Saturday.

The company will cut off electricity in the second phase, equivalent to two thousand megawatts, from the network, from two o’clock in the evening, and this will continue until further notice.

The company ended five consecutive days of power outages, on Saturday morning.

The failure of four power generating units forced the company to implement the second phase of the load separation today.