It's waiting for TomorrowFriday 26 January, the ruling of the International Court of Justice (Cig) on any precautionary measures to be adopted against Israel in the context of the appeal brought by South Africa against the Jewish State for the crime of genocide. The South African Foreign Minister, Naledi Pandor, will also be at the hearing in The Hague.

The IGC, according to observers, could establish a series of measures including calling for a halt to the military operation in the Gaza Strip. Its decision is binding and non-appealable, but it is not certain that Israel will decide to respect it given that the Court does not have the tools to enforce its sentences. Court on Friday will not comment on the main issue of the appeal (which will take years) that is, whether Israel committed genocide in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel's position

“The war was forced on us by Hamas. Hamas terrorists broke into Israel and committed horrific acts. The attackers proudly displayed their barbarity. Every action taken by Israel is justified in order to maintain the safety of civilians after the October 7 attacks,” said Tal Becker, the legal advisor to the Israeli Foreign Ministry at the opening of the second day of hearings at the International Court, underlining that the signatories of the complaint “presented a manipulative picture of the events and incorrectly used the term 'genocide', emptying it of content”.

Calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip would mean “encouraging Hamas” and other terrorist groups, denying Israel the right to defend itself, Israel's legal team then explained to the Court in rejecting the charges. Accusations, it was argued, which are denied by humanitarian aid efforts and are based on a “distorted” picture of Israeli government statements. Even more so since it is Hamas that wants the genocide of the Israelis.

The ceasefire call would therefore aim to protect Hamas from Israel's response to the October 7 atrocities. Accepting it, jurist Gilad Nolan said in his final statements, “would be a signal to terrorist groups that they can commit war crimes and crimes against humanity and then ask for the protection of the Court itself”. In this way the Court's efforts to punish genocides are “weakened”, transforming it “into a weapon in the hands of terrorists who have no respect for humanity and international law”.

As for the accusations of wanting the genocide of the Palestinian population, the legal team underlined that this is contradicted by the various actions taken by Israel to reduce civilian victims and allow the distribution of humanitarian aid. If genocide had been the goal, “Israel might have postponed ground operations for weeks, invested significant resources in telling civilians where, when and how to leave combat areas, maintained a dedicated staff of experts whose sole role is to send aid?” asked Galit Raguan, a senior official at the Israeli Ministry of Justice.

The South African accusation

In the appeal lodged by South Africa the Court is asked to determine whether Israel's behavior constitutes violations of the Genocide Convention to which both Tel Aviv and Pretoria are parties. The South African state, specifically, accuses Israel not only of committing acts of genocide, but also of a failure to prevent and repress acts of genocide attributable to the troops. The Convention, in fact, prohibits states from acts of genocide, but also provides for their obligation to prevent and repress the corresponding individual acts.

The precedents, what the Court deals with

It is not the first time that the ICJ has been called upon to rule on the accusation of genocide. Ukraine sued Russia for this crime following its 2022 invasion. But in that case the complaint involved the two countries directly involved in the war, while South Africa is a third party in the dispute between Israel and Hamas. There is a precedent in this case too. In 2019, Gambia filed a complaint against Myanmar for alleged acts of genocide committed against the Rohingya people. As to the reason that pushed South Africa to embark on this procedure, it should be considered that the governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), historically supports the PLO and has long compared Israel's treatment of Palestinians with that of black South Africans during apartheid.

The Court established in 1945, which usually deals with issues of borders and sovereignty, is the highest judicial body of the United Nations and resolves disputes between states: it is therefore not concerned with ascertaining individual crimes, which falls under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC). ) and with which it should not be confused although both are based in The Hague.