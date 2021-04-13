With the confirmation that the United States stopped the use of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine to investigate whether it causes blood clots, South Africa also suspended the application of those doses as they seek to investigate whether it causes collateral damage.

The announcement will further delay the country’s vaccination campaign worst hit in Africa by the coronavirus and in which only that immunizer is usedMade in the USA.

“We have decided to voluntarily suspend its use until the causal relationship between the development of blood clots and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been sufficiently analyzed“said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize at a virtual press conference.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended this Tuesday to stop the use of the Johnson & Johnson single-use vaccine, given the possible relationship between the drug and the appearance of a rare type of blood clot.

The US authorities adopted the measure “as a precaution” but Johnson & Johnson decided delay the delivery of your injectable in Europe.

Mkhize indicated that although it was not detected no case blood clots among vaccinated people in South Africa, the FDA announcement should not be taken “lightly.” He added: “We hope that the deliberations just take a few days“.

“Given the preliminary data available, our scientists are confident that the FDA’s decision was made solely as a precaution, and we hope that it will not lead to the total withdrawal of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” added the minister.

All patients they were women, between 18 and 48 years old. One of them died, and another, in Nebraska, had to be hospitalized in critical condition. More than 6.8 million doses of J&J vaccine have been administered in the United States.

Health authorities recommend that people who received the J&J vaccine experience a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath. in the next three weeks contact a doctor when applying the vaccine.

South Africa vaccinated about 290,000 health workers since February 17. The second phase of the campaign, which will involve “essential workers” and those over 60, should start on May 17.

The South African authorities gave up using the vaccine developed by the AstraZeneca laboratory and the University of Oxford because it is less effective against the variant of the virus detected in that country.

