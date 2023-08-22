President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged businessmen to invest in African countries

The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, defended, this Tuesday (22.Aug.2023), a reform in financial institutions in the world. According to the South African leader, changes must be made for organizations to give “faster responses for developing economies”.

Ramaphosa’s statements were given at the Brics Business Forum, during the 1st day of the 15th summit of the bloc. Also participating in the event were the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the Minister of Commerce of China, Wang Wentao.

The former president of Brazil and current head of the New Development Bank (NDB), Dilma Rousseff, was also present. Regarding the bank, Ramaphosa stated that the institution “demonstrates ability to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development in emerging economies” since its inception.

“I was talking to the president of the Novo Banco de Desenvolvimento and she explained to me how the bank is now ready to support the development agenda of several countries”he said.

The South African leader also stated that the economic actions of the Brics in the last decade have transformed the shape of the global economy.

“The Brics economies are emerging as powerful engines for world growth, but we have technological, social and economic changes that today create new risks for areas of employment. [e resulta em] inequality and povertyhe pondered.

INVESTMENT IN AFRICA

Ramaphosa also spoke about the Brics relationship with African countries and encouraged the businessmen gathered at the Business Forum to invest in African nations. According to the South African president, the continent’s economies will grow through small and medium-sized companies.

“O êThe success of the African free trade area requires high investments in infrastructure. We need to mobilize the substantial amount of finance needed to build the highways, ports, railways and telecommunications power networks that will enable industrialization and commerce.” he said.

Ramaphosa stated that Africa is a region of “great opportunity” for industrialization processes. He also said that African territories are rich in ores, such as lithium, copper and cobalt, which will be the “driving force of economic activity around the world”. But the South African leader pondered that the objective of the countries is not only to send the raw material, but also to export final products.

“The BRICS countries have an opportunity to contribute and participate in this ‘golden history of Africa’, something to be achieved through cooperation in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, new energy and digital economy”he said.