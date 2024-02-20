South Africa requested, this Tuesday (20), the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to examine alleged discriminatory policies and practices applied by Israel in the territories occupied by the Palestinians, and asked that the court recognize that the Israeli State is ” an apartheid regime”.

The request was made by the South African ambassador to the Netherlands, Vusimuzi Madonsela. According to him, “Israel discriminates and fragments all Palestinian peoples to ensure the maintenance of Israeli Jewish domination. 'Israeli apartheid' must end and the people must be allowed to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination,” declared Madonsela.

In line with the discourse of the terrorist group Hamas, Madonsela said that Palestinians in Gaza live in “a closed, fragmented and segregated enclave of the West Bank, being subjected to repression, continuous closure and siege”.

The South African ambassador also criticized the international community for not condemning the State of Israel for its offensive in neighboring territory, which is a consequence of a massacre organized by Hamas on October 7, which left almost 1,200 Israelis dead and others kidnapped.

“The international community's unwillingness to hold Israel accountable for its policies and practices, and its failure to ensure the immediate, unconditional and full withdrawal of Israeli troops, and the immediate end of the Israeli occupation and apartheid in the Palestinian territories, including Gaza, West Bank and East Jerusalem, encourages Israel to close a new hot spot, to commit the crime of crimes, a genocide,” he said.

At the request of the UN General Assembly, the ICJ is this week examining the legal consequences arising from Israel's policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem. The court will issue a non-binding legal opinion on a pre-war application in the Gaza Strip.

In a separate case on the situation in the Gaza Strip, initiated by South Africa in late December, the ICJ issued provisional measures demanding that Israel take immediate and effective measures to prevent the commission of genocide in the enclave. Despite this, the court ignored the country's request for recognition of the alleged extermination.