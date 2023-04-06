South Africa | A snake in the cockpit forced the pilot to make an emergency landing

A snake about 152 centimeters long slithered into the cockpit of the small plane and settled under the pilot’s seat.

in South Africa the pilot of the small plane had to make an emergency landing after a snake about 152 centimeters long slithered into the cockpit. Tells about it The Guardian and Lowvelder.

Rudolph Erasmus there were four people on board the plane, and no one was injured in the incident. When the plane was flying at an altitude of about 3.4 kilometers, Erasmus says he felt a cold touch on his hip. At first he thought his water bottle had started to leak, but when he looked down, he saw a poisonous snake disappearing under the bench.

Erasmus didn’t want to cause his passengers to panic, so after a little while he told what he was going to do.

“The snake is under my bench. It’s inside the cockpit, so we have to land as quickly as possible,” he told the passengers

“Fortunately, everyone remained calm.”

According to Erasmus’ suspicions, the snake was a green cobra, which is one of the most dangerous cobras in Africa. However, the species is usually peaceful and only attacks people if it feels threatened.

According to Erasmus, the landing took about 10–15 minutes in total. The passengers got off the plane first and Erasmus was the last.

“I stood [laskeutumisen jälkeen] on the wing of the plane and moved my chair with the intention of seeing the snake. It was in a ball under my chair. It was a pretty big guy.”