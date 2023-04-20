Thursday, April 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

South Africa | A rare albino dolphin showed itself to the newlyweds

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
South Africa | A rare albino dolphin showed itself to the newlyweds

The baby Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin was estimated to be about a month old.

South African On their wedding day, the newlyweds got a rare surprise when the ship that was transporting them encountered a baby albino dolphin.

Estimated to be about one month old, the cub is the first albino dolphin found in African waters. The observation tells, among other things Live Science.

It is not a species of dolphin, but an albino individual of the Indian and Pacific bottlenose dolphin.

In albinism there is little or no production of melanin in the skin, resulting in pale skin. It is also often accompanied by side effects related to the eyes or vision.

In marine mammals, albinism can also cause thermoregulation problems in cold waters, difficulty protecting themselves from predators and increased sensitivity to sunlight.

Nevertheless, albino individuals are known to have survived to sexually mature adulthood.

#South #Africa #rare #albino #dolphin #showed #newlyweds

See also  US sports compact: Lillard turns up - 13 threesomes and 71 points
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, the clouds are actually spectacular

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, the clouds are actually spectacular

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result