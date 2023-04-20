South Africa | A rare albino dolphin showed itself to the newlyweds

The baby Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin was estimated to be about a month old.

South African On their wedding day, the newlyweds got a rare surprise when the ship that was transporting them encountered a baby albino dolphin.

Estimated to be about one month old, the cub is the first albino dolphin found in African waters. The observation tells, among other things Live Science.

It is not a species of dolphin, but an albino individual of the Indian and Pacific bottlenose dolphin.

In albinism there is little or no production of melanin in the skin, resulting in pale skin. It is also often accompanied by side effects related to the eyes or vision.

In marine mammals, albinism can also cause thermoregulation problems in cold waters, difficulty protecting themselves from predators and increased sensitivity to sunlight.

Nevertheless, albino individuals are known to have survived to sexually mature adulthood.