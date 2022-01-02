A fire in the complex of the South African National Parliament, in Cape Town, this Sunday, January 2, left no victims, but destroyed much of the place, archives and historical treasures, according to local authorities. Although the causes of the fire have not been confirmed, a man was detained as a suspect.

“It is a sad day for South African democracy,” declared the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia De Lille, after a voracious fire devastated much of Parliament.

The spokesman for the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service, Jermaine Carelse, said that no injuries or fatalities were reported.

But the magnitude of the flames was such that the firefighters needed more than six hours to contain the fire, which started before 6 am on January 2.

VIDEO: A major fire raging Sunday in South Africa’s seat of parliament in Cape Town had not been brought under control by firefighters after more than six hours, with authorities fearing “significant” damage pic.twitter.com/kZTwzY3uek – AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 2, 2022



The fire started on the third floor of a former office building, located behind the National Assembly, which houses the country’s legislative headquarters, and where the blaze later spread.

The flames, which generated a dark and dense column of smoke over the center of Cape Town, collapsed the roof of the place and ruined an entire floor. By midmorning, the smoke began to subside.

The flames destroyed historical heritage of Parliament

However, by then the fire had already devastated most of the compound, as well as valuable archives and assets, including “historical treasures of Parliament’s heritage,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa, praising the work of the firefighters.

“This is devastating, just one day after our farewell to Archbishop Desmond Tutu,” the president said in a statement.

Both the president and dozens of high-ranking South African politicians were in Cape Town for Tutu’s funeral, which took place on Saturday at the city’s St. George’s Cathedral, one block from the Parliament building. .

Cape Town City Council Security Officer Jean-Pierre Smith agreed that “the entire (Parliament) building suffered extensive damage from smoke and water.”

Authorities fear that parts of the structures that were left standing, some built in the late 19th century, will collapse due to the heat.

“The bitumen on the roof is even melting, an indication of the intense heat. There have been reports of some walls showing cracks, which could indicate a collapse, ”said Carelse.

They arrest a suspect for the fire

Although the authorities are still investigating the causes of the blast, the police confirmed that they questioned a man who was arrested as a suspect.

“I can confirm that a 51-year-old man has been detained for questioning regarding the fire today in Parliament,” police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo told local media.

Likewise, the authorities are investigating the records of the security cameras of the building complex.

The parliamentary complex, some of which date back to 1884, consists of a group of buildings. The National Assembly, or Lower House of Parliament, is located in what is known as the New Wing.

The Upper Chamber, or National Council of Provinces is located in what is called the Old Wing or Old Assembly, which is also used for the meetings of the parliamentary committees.

This is the second fire in the South African Legislative in less than a year. In March 2021 another deflagration caused by an electrical failure.

With Reuters, EFE and AP