South Africa | A burnt body was found in the cell, and the convicted murderer was believed to be dead – On Friday, a man was found in Tanzania

A man guilty of rape and murder who escaped from a South African prison was arrested in Tanzania.

About rape and the man convicted of murder was on the run for almost a year after staging his own death, reports among other things BBC.

Thabo Bester was convicted in 2012 of raping and murdering his girlfriend. Before that, he had raped and robbed two women. He used Facebook to lure his victims.

A year ago he was thought dead; he was suspected of setting himself on fire in a South African prison in Bloemfontein. A burnt body was found in Bester’s cell.

However, at the end of last year, local media began to question whether Bester was really dead. The interest of the police was also piqued when it turned out that the burned person who died in prison had actually died from a blow to the head, not from a fire.

The investigations finally revealed that the dead person was not Bester.

Bester were allegedly seen after the fire, among other things, grocery shopping and in a rented villa in Johannesburg, South Africa. The search for the man started again in March of this year.

Bester was arrested on Friday in Tanzania with his girlfriend and a third suspect. He will be returned to South Africa. The police suspect that the trio planned to flee to Kenya.

Police has opened a new murder investigation based on the autopsy. The investigation concerns an unidentified person who was burned in Bester’s cell. The victim had died after being hit on the head by a blunt object.

The prison from which Bester escaped is run by the British-owned security company G4S. Prison staff have been accused of helping Bester escape.

The company has said that it fired three employees in connection with the escape.

G4S representatives did not appear this week at a South African parliament hearing on the issue. The BBC has not received any comments from the company either.

Bester’s escape has sparked outrage in South Africa, where the rate of sexual violence is one of the highest in the world.