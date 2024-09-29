South Africa | 17 were shot dead, the perpetrators are missing

South Africa|The police do not know the motive either.

of South Africa police said on Saturday that they were looking for the attacker or attackers who shot dead 17 people in the Eastern Cape province on Friday.

The incident is reported by the news agency AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation, among others BBC.

“13 people were killed in one house… 12 women and one man. In the second, I killed four people. The 18th victim is in a critical condition at the hospital,” the police said in a statement.

The victims were neighbors and relatives. The crime scenes were on the same street in Nyathi village in Ngobozana district near the small town of Lusikisiki.

“We don’t know the motive,” the police chief Fannie Masemola said on a TV broadcast by South Africa’s SABC public broadcaster, according to AFP.

“We don’t know if there is one or more suspects in the barren.”

In mid-September, seven members of the same family, three of whom were children, were shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal province, also in the eastern part of South Africa. The perpetrators of that shooting have not been caught either.