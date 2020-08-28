He couldn’t complete his triumphant return Maisha katz. The German, a resident of Almería since her childhood, fell to Souris Manfredi for the World Lethwei Championship bantamweight championship. Katz moved to Thailand to improve in muay thai and after a year away from the ring he returned in a promotion in which this martial art is performed without gloves and in which the head butts are worth. That tough was the one that made Katz’s corner not allowed to continue in the last round. His left eye was very swollen and they decided to stop.

Despite not competing for so long, Katz was very active in the first rounds. She displayed good technique and landed precise punches.. Seeing that, Manfredi, much more experienced, opted for takedowns, they do not count in the scores, but they wear out. “She took my oxygen by hitting me with her elbows in those actions,” the Spanish recognized AS after their fight. “From the second round I started to lower my left hand and she always came to me with the volley. She did not hit me much, but in the room I could no longer see“he added.

Despite this, Katz encouraged him and continued in the room. In the fifth their idea was the same, but in their corner they did not allow more. PThat to the stumble, the Spanish-German fighter acknowledged that she had good feelings and that at no point did he “feel nervous” when he returned to the ring in such an important fight.