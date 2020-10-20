In Russia, they do not intend to re-introduce quarantine, as in the spring of this year, due to the situation with the coronavirus. This was announced on Tuesday, October 20 RBK two federal officials.

“This is out of the question,” said one of the interlocutors.

He also added that experts “unanimously speak about the absence of the need for a lockdown.”

On October 12, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov assured that Russia will be able to avoid a complete lockdown thanks to the built-in system of combating the coronavirus. Despite the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19, tough measures have not yet been introduced, but the life and health of people remain an absolute priority for the authorities, a Kremlin spokesman added.

On October 14, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the situation with the spread of coronavirus in Russia is manageable and does not require the introduction of restrictive measures in the economy.

The day before, on October 19, it was reported that Russia is in 43rd place in the world in terms of the incidence of coronavirus infection and in 105th in terms of mortality.

