Sources reveal to “Al-Ittihad” the scenes of the Turkish delegation’s visit to Egypt

Shaaban Bilal (Cairo) – Many developments have taken place in the Egyptian-Turkish relations in recent months, on top of which are the contacts that took place at the level of high-ranking officials and ended with the announcement of an upcoming visit by a Turkish delegation to Cairo within days.

Informed Egyptian sources confirmed that the visit of the Turkish delegation to Cairo aims to discuss the restoration of relations completely again, within the framework of recent developments and contacts at the diplomatic and security levels, which Turkish officials announced.

The sources told “Al-Ittihad”: The Turkish delegation’s visit aims to discuss 3 main issues: coordination and cooperation between the Egyptian-Turkish intelligence in the security field and other areas, especially in Libya, and the exchange of ambassadors, in addition to stopping the activities of all Brotherhood members and deporting them to A third country, which is what Cairo wants.

The sources indicated that the Turkish foreign minister could attend the head of the delegation that will visit Cairo, stressing that the results of these Egyptian-Turkish talks will depend on Cairo’s position and the fulfillment of its conditions that it has set for the restoration of relations.

The sources expected that there will be tangible results of this visit, especially in light of the statements of the Turkish Foreign Minister about the positivity of his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, noting that Cairo is monitoring Ankara’s recent practices regarding the “Brotherhood” terrorist file, as well as the situation in Libya and other controversial files.

Relations between Cairo and Ankara have witnessed many crises since the June 2013 revolution and the elimination of the rule of the terrorist “Brotherhood” group.

Turkish officials, led by Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, said yesterday that his country wants to improve its economic relations with Egypt, while it is working to repair diplomatic relations between the two countries, while the presidential spokesman confirmed that the talks that will take place between the two countries could result in Renewed cooperation and assistance in efforts to end the war in Libya.

Despite this, former Egyptian Foreign Minister Ambassador Mohamed El-Orabi considered that this rapprochement has no added value for Cairo, explaining that economic relations do exist between the two countries, and there is a diplomatic presence at the level of the Chargé d’Affairs in the two countries.

He added to “Al-Ittihad”: The attempts to upgrade relations do not add anything to Egypt, but there is nothing wrong with it if there are real intentions on the Turkish side, explaining that there are some features on the Turkish side, including stopping the activities of the “Brotherhood” terrorist group there. But he stressed that there is still a long way to go for the return of full relations between the two countries.

In addition, Professor of Political Science at Cairo University, Dr. Tariq Fahmy, said: This visit aims to discuss the media, political and security framework for relations between the two countries, explaining that there is a cautious response and a partial response from the Turkish side to the Egyptian demands, but Cairo needs to build more confidence.

He indicated to “Al-Ittihad” that the focus was on the platforms hostile to Egypt, which are 3 main channels. The Turkish side has committed itself to some extent, but it is still continuing to attack Cairo, stressing that this requires a clear discussion to resolve this file and close it.