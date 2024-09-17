Special sources said that “Mossad was able to access Hezbollah’s communication devices before they were handed over to the party.”

She added: “Mossad placed a quantity of the highly explosive PETN material on the devices’ battery and detonated it by raising the temperature of the battery.”

A source close to Hezbollah told AFP that “the pagers that exploded arrived via a shipment recently imported by Hezbollah containing a thousand devices,” and that it appears that they were “hacked from the source.”

On the X platform, Charles Lister, an expert at the Middle East Institute (MEI), wrote that “according to the video recordings… it is certain that a small plastic explosive device was hidden next to a battery that was remotely activated by sending a message.”

This means, in his opinion, that “Mossad (Israel’s foreign intelligence agency responsible for special operations) penetrated the supply chain.”

Hundreds of Hezbollah members in Lebanon and Syria were injured on Tuesday after the wireless communication devices they were carrying exploded.

The Lebanese Hezbollah group said in a statement that a series of simultaneous explosions of mobile communication devices (pagers) used by the group killed two of the group’s fighters and a girl.

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad also announced that the Pager bombings resulted in the death of 8 people, including a child, while 2,750 were injured, including 200 in critical condition.

In Syria, 14 people were injured in Damascus and its surroundings in the explosion of communications devices “belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah,” according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which was unable to confirm the nationality of the injured.