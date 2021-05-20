American press sources revealed that the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip may begin Friday.

Informed sources said that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas might start on Friday. She added that this step came as a result of mounting pressure from Washington and other capitals to end the Israeli raids and rocket fire from Gaza, which caused a high number of civilian casualties, according to a report published by Sky News.

A US official said that the Biden administration expects a ceasefire to take place this week, excluding any unexpected clashes that may bring down the fragile talks, noting that “there is a mechanism in place for a ceasefire and the only outstanding issue is timing.”

It should be noted that Biden told Netanyahu, in a phone call Wednesday, that he “expects a great calm today on the road to a ceasefire,” according to the White House. This is the fourth phone call between Biden and Netanyahu within a week, during which Biden gradually put pressure on the Israeli prime minister to end the conflict amid the high death toll.