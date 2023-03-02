Roscosmos plans to request 160.4 billion rubles from the Russian government to continue the operation of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024-2028, three industry sources told Izvestia.

This means a decrease in funding for the ISS by about 3.3 billion rubles a year, Izvestia calculated. In the Federal Space Program (FSP) 2016–2025. 393.7 billion rubles were allocated for the manned flight program – 39.4 billion rubles a year. Experts note that the cost of the ISS is about 90% of this budget – about 35.4 billion per year. Thus, the financing of the station may be reduced from about 35.4 billion to 32.1 billion rubles a year.

According to experts, there are several items of expenditure that are supposed to be cut.

“Firstly, no upgrades and new Russian modules are expected at the station. For example, the preparation and launch of the Nauka module into orbit required serious expenses. At present, there are no such large-scale projects related to the ISS. Secondly, a part of cooperation contracts with the European Space Agency and NASA will no longer be financed at the expense of the PCF. Thirdly, the optimization of the personnel involved in the manned ISS program can take place, ”said Associate Professor of the Russian University of Economics. Plekhanov Denis Domaschenko.

A source from a scientific organization associated with space research told Izvestiya that the number of experiments on the ISS has already decreased markedly and this trend will continue. If a few years ago it reached 28, now there are only 18.

According to him, the decline is due to research carried out together with the European Space Agency and NASA.

