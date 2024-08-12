Israeli and American officials said Iran had taken “significant preparatory steps in missile and drone systems similar to those it took before the attack on Israel in April.”

He added, however, that they stressed that Israel and the United States do not know the exact time of the attack.

He continued, quoting an Israeli official, that the Iranians “are publicly indicating (on the ground) their determination to carry out a major attack, in addition to their public statements that the attack will exceed the attack they carried out in April. The Iranian public statements do not reflect any retreat.”

Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani confirmed on Sunday that the response to Israel is legitimate and will be decisive.

He also stressed Iran’s “inherent right” to “legitimate self-defense.” He added that the response “will be costly,” but “it will be in the interest of security and stability, and thus in the interest of all countries in the region.”

Tensions in the Middle East have been heightened after the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and senior Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut’s southern suburbs last week.