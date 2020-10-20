Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov has resigned. The portal reports about it on October 20 24.kg with reference to several employees of the municipality apparatus.

Officially, Surakmatov intends to announce this on the same day at a press conference.

At the same time, on October 6, Surakmatov already resigned, writes “Gazeta.ru”but after a few days returned again to the workplace and noted that he worked remotely.

After the parliamentary elections in early October, protests began in Kyrgyzstan. Supporters of the parties that did not make it to parliament took to the streets of Bishkek, seizing the city hall, public television and radio company, parliament, government and interior ministry of the country, as well as freeing some politicians from prison.

Against the backdrop of events in the country, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and Speaker of Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov previously resigned.

In addition, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov also left his post. The new Prime Minister of the country Sadyr Japarov, who became the acting head of state, signed a decree on guarantees to Jeenbekov, who voluntarily resigned.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic, the situation throughout Kyrgyzstan remains stable and is fully controlled by law enforcement officials.