Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The foreign and irrigation ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan entered today a new round of negotiations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the current chair of the African Union, that will last for three days in an attempt to chart a new course for the stalled negotiations.

This round comes months after the negotiations were stalled and South Africa – the president of the African Union at the time – declared the failure to agree on a negotiation mechanism, amid Egyptian-Sudanese fears of the second filling of the Renaissance Dam without an agreement and its demand to sign a binding legal agreement.

Sudan insists on his suggestion of the necessity of a quadripartite international mediation that includes the European Union, the United Nations and the United States, working under the leadership of the African Union, to help the three parties reach a binding legal agreement, which was supported by Egypt and rejected by Ethiopia.

Informed sources attending the meeting told Al-Ittihad that today’s meeting will not address technical differences, but during which agreement will be discussed on a method and mechanism for negotiation that will achieve the interest of all parties.

The sources indicated that there is continuous work by the Congo State, with the support of the European Union and America, to agree on this point between the three countries, stressing that this meeting is the last opportunity to reach a binding legal agreement or to prepare for it by agreeing on a negotiation mechanism between the three countries.

The African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bancul Adiwi, said that the union’s role in the Renaissance Dam negotiations is neutral, and aims to facilitate negotiations between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.

During a meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Kinshasa, he indicated the importance of playing a neutral and facilitating role for the Union in the negotiation process that will start today.

Yesterday, Saturday, the experts of the three countries and the African Union held preliminary rounds for the meeting of foreign and irrigation ministers, scheduled for today, to discuss reaching an agreement on the rules for building and filling the dam.

Dr. Abbas Sharaqi, a professor of water resources at Cairo University, said that these negotiations are not technical and will not discuss the technical points of contention, explaining that the main goal of them is to agree on the methodology of the negotiations, as Sudan and Egypt adhere to the proposal of the International Quartet as a mediator in these negotiations, but Ethiopia rejects that and accepts that. The presence of international parties, but as observers.

He stressed to the “Union” that Sudan will refuse to continue negotiations without any change in the negotiation methodology, especially as it boycotted one of the meetings at the time South Africa assumed the presidency of the African Union due to its request to change the negotiation methodology, indicating that Ethiopia might propose that it focus on filling. The first is to fill water until the first two turbines are put into operation.

Since 2011, Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have been negotiating to reach an agreement on filling the Renaissance Dam that Addis Ababa is building, and Cairo and Khartoum fear its effects on them. Despite these years, the three countries failed to reach an agreement.

The Nile, the longest river in the world, is a lifeline that provides water and electricity to the ten countries it crosses. Ethiopia says the hydropower produced by the GERD will be vital to meeting the energy needs of its 110 million people.

Egypt, which relies on the Nile to provide about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water, sees the dam as a threat to its existence. Sudan, which is also a downstream country, fears that its dams will be at risk if Ethiopia proceeds to fill the Renaissance Dam before reaching an agreement.