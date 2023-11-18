Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The Libyan House of Representatives rejected the plan of the UN Special Envoy to Libya, Abdullah Batili, which he plans to present within days, which aims to hold a meeting that includes all the active parties to agree on electoral laws, in rejection of the United Nations’ attempts to bypass the role of the legislative authority in the country, according to what was confirmed by a Libyan parliamentary source. For “Union”.

The Libyan source confirmed that “the House of Representatives is the only elected legislative body in the country responsible for setting any electoral laws,” pointing to Parliament’s vote to approve the outputs of the “6+6” joint committee, which completed the projects necessary to complete the electoral process in the country.

The source pointed out that “the attempts made by the UN mission will plunge the country into a new political crisis, which could lead to a military conflict in the country during the coming period due to the blurred vision of the United Nations about ways to resolve the crisis.”

The UN Special Envoy to Libya, Abdullah Batili, is conducting extensive consultations with active Libyan political and military parties before presenting his initiative, which seeks to bring all components to consensus on electoral laws during the coming period, after negotiations between the Presidents of the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of State on electoral laws faltered.